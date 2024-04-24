BSA Limited Boasts Robust Q3 Financial Growth

BSA Limited (AU:BSA) has released an update.

BSA Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of FY2024, with a notable increase in year-to-date EBITDA to $15.9 million and a revenue rise to $187.1 million, driven by high-margin work in the Telecommunications and Energy sectors. The company is also on track to complete the closure of its discontinued NSW Fire operations by June 2024, which will sharpen its focus on its core markets. Overall, BSA Limited’s financial health has improved, with net cash increasing by $2.2 million during the quarter.

