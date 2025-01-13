BSA Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

BSA Limited ( (AU:BSA) ) has shared an announcement.

BSA Limited has announced the issuance of 140,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which are to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the issue date recorded as January 9, 2025. This move is part of the company’s procedural actions in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, potentially aiding in enhancing its liquidity and financial flexibility.

More about BSA Limited

YTD Price Performance: 3.54%

Average Trading Volume: 277,717

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$76.28M

For an in-depth examination of BSA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.