BSA Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

BSA Limited ( (AU:BSA) ) has shared an announcement.
BSA Limited has announced the issuance of 140,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which are to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the issue date recorded as January 9, 2025. This move is part of the company’s procedural actions in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, potentially aiding in enhancing its liquidity and financial flexibility.
More about BSA Limited
YTD Price Performance: 3.54%
Average Trading Volume: 277,717
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$76.28M
