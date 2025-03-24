Bryah Resources Withdraws from AVL Collaboration, Focuses on Gold Exploration

An update from Bryah Resources Ltd. ( (AU:BYH) ) is now available.

Bryah Resources Limited has announced its withdrawal from a collaboration with Australian Vanadium Limited, which was linked to a government grant of $49 million. Although Bryah was not entitled to the grant funding, the withdrawal extinguishes a $100,000 liability. The company retains mineral rights to nickel, copper, and gold and is exploring opportunities to monetize these assets. Additionally, Bryah is conducting a review of gold prospectivity in the area, with promising high-grade gold intercepts identified, which could enhance its exploration prospects and financial position.

Bryah Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing primarily on nickel, copper, and gold. The company holds mineral rights over the Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha, Western Australia, and is actively exploring opportunities to monetize these rights while also pursuing gold exploration in the region.

