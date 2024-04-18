Bruush Oral Care Risks Nasdaq Delisting

Bruush Oral Care Inc (BRSH) has released an update.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is facing potential delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market after failing to meet audit committee requirements following the resignation of a board member. The company has requested a hearing to appeal the delisting, scheduled for April 25, 2024, and submitted a compliance plan, though the outcome is uncertain. This development follows the departure of Kia Besharat from the audit committee due to non-compliance with independence requirements.

