Bruker Expands Board with Appointment of Laura Francis

Bruker ( (BRKR) ) just unveiled an update.

On February 18, 2025, Bruker Corporation expanded its Board of Directors to ten members, appointing Laura Francis as an independent director and future member of the Audit Committee. Francis, the CEO of SI-BONE, Inc., brings extensive experience in the medtech and life science industries, which is expected to aid Bruker’s growth and strategy execution.

More about Bruker

Bruker Corporation is a leader in the post-genomic era, providing high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions for life sciences and diagnostics. The company focuses on enabling innovation and productivity in various research fields, including molecular and cell biology, biopharma applications, microscopy, nanoanalysis, and semiconductor metrology.

YTD Price Performance: -10.02%

Average Trading Volume: 1,516,288

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.02B

