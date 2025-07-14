Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP ( (GB:BASC) ) has provided an update.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has repurchased 2,960 of its ordinary shares at a price of 1304.76 pence each to be held in treasury. This transaction affects the company’s issued share capital, which now stands at 18,223,413 ordinary shares, with 6,711,323 shares held in treasury. For market reporting, the relevant share count is 11,512,090, excluding treasury shares, which is crucial for stakeholders monitoring their interest in the company.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC exhibits strong financial stability with no debt and a solid P/E ratio, suggesting undervaluation. However, technical indicators point to bearish momentum, and negative cash flows raise concerns. Recent corporate events are positive but do not heavily influence the overall score due to the lack of immediate impact on fundamental performance.

