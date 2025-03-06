Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC Announces Share Repurchase

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP ( (GB:BASC) ) has provided an update.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 17,507 of its ordinary shares at a price of 1338.22 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This move affects the company’s issued share capital, now totaling 18,223,413 ordinary shares, with 6,590,298 held in treasury. The announcement provides guidance on how the market should report under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, specifically excluding treasury shares from certain calculations.

More about Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -4.29%

Average Trading Volume: 19,509

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For detailed information about BASC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.