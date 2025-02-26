Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC Announces Share Buyback

An announcement from Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP ( (GB:BASC) ) is now available.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has repurchased 16,504 of its ordinary shares at a price of 1389.61 pence per share to be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s issued share capital to 18,223,413 ordinary shares, with 6,535,271 shares held in treasury, impacting how stakeholders should report their interests according to FCA’s rules.

More about Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: 0.36%

Average Trading Volume: 23,696

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

