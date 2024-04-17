Brown Advisory Director’s Share Transactions

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP (GB:BASC) has released an update.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC reported that non-executive Director Mr. J R A Judd and associated person Mrs. C M Judd engaged in share transactions on the London Stock Exchange. The couple sold and then repurchased shares in a Bed and ISA arrangement, involving a total of 1,360 shares sold at £13.022 each and 680 shares each bought back at £13.06, on April 16, 2024.

For further insights into GB:BASC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.