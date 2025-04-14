Brookside Energy Updates AGM Contact Information

Brookside Energy ( (AU:BRK) ) has shared an announcement.

Brookside Energy Limited announced a correction regarding the contact details provided in its Notice of Annual General Meeting. The company clarified the correct phone number for inquiries related to the meeting, ensuring stakeholders have accurate information for communication. This update aims to facilitate proper engagement with shareholders and maintain transparency in its operations.

More about Brookside Energy

Brookside Energy Limited is a company involved in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company operates primarily in the United States, with a market focus on developing and maximizing the value of its assets in the Anadarko Basin.

YTD Price Performance: -26.44%

Average Trading Volume: 1,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.7M

