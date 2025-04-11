Brookside Energy Schedules Annual General Meeting for May 2025

Brookside Energy ( (AU:BRK) ) has issued an update.

Brookside Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 29, 2025, at Nexia Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with voting details and procedures outlined in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001. The meeting is crucial as it impacts shareholder interests and company resolutions, with the Chair intending to vote all undirected proxies in favor of all resolutions.

More about Brookside Energy

YTD Price Performance: -26.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.11M

Find detailed analytics on BRK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue