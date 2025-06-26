Brooks Macdonald Sees Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has issued an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has announced a change in the voting rights held by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, which has increased its total voting rights to 17.6017%. This adjustment in holdings reflects a strategic move by Liontrust, potentially impacting Brooks Macdonald’s shareholder dynamics and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BRK) stock is a Hold with a £2150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brooks Macdonald stock, see the GB:BRK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate events significantly boost its stock score. The technical indicators suggest some caution due to overbought conditions. The reasonable valuation and high dividend yield further support the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BRK stock, click here.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the financial services industry. It specializes in investment management services, catering to a diverse range of clients including individuals, pension funds, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 61,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £265.9M

For detailed information about BRK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue