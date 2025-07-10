Brooks Macdonald Reports Best Quarterly Net Flow Performance in Two Years

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc announced a significant improvement in its quarterly net flow performance, marking the best results in two years. The company reported an increase in total funds under management and advice (FUMA) to £19.2 billion by the end of June 2025, driven by strategic initiatives such as the launch of new Retirement Strategies and enhanced client engagement. The Group’s Platform Managed Portfolio Service saw strong net inflows, contributing to an annual growth of 14%. The Board expects the full-year performance to align with market expectations, with results to be announced in September 2025.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. While the technical indicators suggest overbought conditions, the company’s low leverage and reasonable valuation provide a solid foundation.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK. Established in 1991, the company is known for its innovative investment solutions, serving Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and clients. Brooks Macdonald focuses on delivering strong and consistent investment performance to help clients meet their financial objectives throughout their lives.

Average Trading Volume: 51,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £268.9M

