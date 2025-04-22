Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Capital

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has issued an announcement.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 12,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1,440.83 pence per share, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. This move will result in the cancellation of the purchased shares, reducing the company’s total issued share capital to 16,248,539 shares. This strategic action may impact shareholder calculations regarding their interests in the company, as per FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s overall stock score is bolstered by its strong financial foundation and strategic corporate actions, such as share buybacks and listing on the Main Market of the LSE. Despite some technical bearish signals, the company’s valuation and dividend yield present an attractive investment proposition.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK. Established in 1991, the company is known for its innovative investment solutions and strong financial performance, catering to Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) and their clients. Brooks Macdonald is recognized for pioneering products like the Managed Portfolio Service.

YTD Price Performance: -13.74%

Average Trading Volume: 137,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £224.3M

