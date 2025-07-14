Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 4,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) just unveiled an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 4,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 1,750.00 pence per share, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the company’s total issued share capital to 16,034,539 shares, which will affect the voting rights and shareholding calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BRK) stock is a Hold with a £2150.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s strong financial position and positive corporate events significantly boost its overall stock score. Technical indicators suggest cautious optimism, while valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. The absence of specific earnings call data limits analysis but does not detract from the company’s current strategic improvements.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK. Since 1991, the company has been serving independent financial advisors (IFAs) and clients, offering innovative investment solutions to meet evolving financial needs. Known for its financial strength and independence, Brooks Macdonald is recognized for pioneering products like the Managed Portfolio Service.

Average Trading Volume: 50,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £275.9M

