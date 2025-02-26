Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Financial Management

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has provided an announcement.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 8,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1,406.25 pence per share, which will be cancelled. This move is part of the company’s ongoing Share Buyback programme, and following this transaction, the company’s total issued share capital will consist of 16,467,539 shares. The buyback reflects Brooks Macdonald’s strategic financial management and could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK, known for its innovative approach and diverse product range. Established in 1991 and listed on AIM since 2005, the company is financially robust and focuses on delivering consistent investment performance to help clients achieve their financial goals. Brooks Macdonald is recognized for pioneering products like the Managed Portfolio Service and bespoke income solutions. The company plans to transition its listing to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2025.

YTD Price Performance: -15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 52,009

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £228M

