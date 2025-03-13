Brookfield Renewable Partners Issues New Medium Term Notes

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( ($TSE:BEP.UN) ) has issued an announcement.

On March 12, 2025, Brookfield Renewable Partners announced the execution of a Sixth Supplemental Indenture with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, facilitating the issuance of 4.542% Medium Term Notes, Series 19, due October 12, 2035. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Brookfield’s financial position and enhance its ability to invest in renewable energy projects, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by ensuring continued growth and stability in the renewable energy market.

More about Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a leading company in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of renewable power assets. Its primary services include the generation of electricity from renewable sources such as hydroelectric, wind, and solar power, with a market focus on sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.48%

Average Trading Volume: 766,428

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.17B

For a thorough assessment of BEP.UN stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com