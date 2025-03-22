Brookfield Infrastructure Completes 2024 Annual Filings

Brookfield Infrastructure ( (BIP) ) has shared an announcement.

Brookfield Infrastructure announced the completion of its 2024 annual filings, including audited financial statements, with the SEC and Canadian securities authorities. This filing provides transparency and insight into the company’s financial health, reinforcing its commitment to stakeholders and potentially impacting its market positioning by showcasing stable financial performance.



Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company focuses on assets with contracted and regulated revenues, generating predictable and stable cash flows. It is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion in assets under management.

YTD Price Performance: -6.03%

Average Trading Volume: 466,879

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.69B

