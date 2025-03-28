Brookfield Business Corporation Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Brookfield Business Corp. Class A ( (TSE:BBUC) ) has issued an announcement.

Brookfield Business Corporation has announced the details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Security Holders. The meeting is scheduled for June 10, 2025, with the record date for notice and voting set for April 22, 2025. The announcement confirms that both Class A Exchangeable Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Multiple Voting Shares will be eligible for notice and voting at the meeting. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss and vote on key corporate matters, impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

