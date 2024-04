Broo Ltd. (AU:BEE) has released an update.

In a recent disclosure to the ASX, Broo Ltd announced the appointment of Jason Zhang as a director on April 3, 2024. The notice revealed that Zhang currently holds no registered securities in the company. This significant board change may influence investor perceptions and the company’s strategic direction.

