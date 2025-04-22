Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Sales Growth

Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3091) ) just unveiled an update.

Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, up 11.6% year-on-year, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profits by over 30%. The company maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 82.2%, and it has forecasted continued growth in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending December 2025, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Bronco Billy Co., Ltd.

Bronco Billy Co., Ltd. operates in the restaurant industry, primarily focusing on the steakhouse segment. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its dining services, catering to a diverse customer base in Japan.

YTD Price Performance: 5.48%

Average Trading Volume: 38,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen58.05B

