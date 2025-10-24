Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF Announces First Distributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF CAD Units Trust Units ( (TSE:BBBB) ).

Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF has announced distributions for its unitholders, with payments scheduled for November 14, 2025. This announcement marks the first distribution since the ETF’s listing on October 6, 2025, and reflects the company’s strategic focus on providing income solutions through its investment offerings.

Brompton Funds is an established investment fund manager founded in 2000, offering income and growth-focused investment solutions such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment funds traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Wellington Square Advisors Inc., based in Toronto, is an independent investment advisory firm with expertise in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), led by portfolio managers Jeff Sujitno and Amar Dhanoya.

