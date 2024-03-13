Broadway Industrial’s Freezing Order Lifted

Broadway Industrial Group Limited (SG:B69) has released an update.

Broadway Industrial Group Limited has announced that the previously imposed Freezing Order has been officially lifted as of March 4, 2024, according to a notice received from the Jiangsu Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court. This update follows the company’s earlier announcement regarding an arbitral award. The lifting of the order marks a positive development for the company.

