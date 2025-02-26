Broadway Industrial Group Announces Change in Subsidiary Legal Representatives

An announcement from Broadway Industrial Group Limited ( (SG:B69) ) is now available.

Broadway Industrial Group Limited has announced a change in the legal representatives of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, BIGL Technologies, located in Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Wuxi. This change, effective as of February 26, 2025, involves replacing Ng Ah Hoy with Wee Hong Jie as the new legal representative, and is part of the company’s compliance with the Singapore Exchange’s Mainboard Listing Manual. This move may impact the company’s operational dynamics and governance structure, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests.

Broadway Industrial Group Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the industrial sector. It focuses on providing technological solutions through its subsidiaries, such as BIGL Technologies, which are located in various regions including Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Wuxi.

