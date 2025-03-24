British Smaller Companies VCTs Announce Supplementary Prospectus for £50 Million Subscription Offer

British Smaller Companies VCT ( (GB:BSV) ) has shared an announcement.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc and British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc have announced the publication of a supplementary prospectus for their subscription offer in the 2024/25 tax year, aiming to raise up to £50 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of up to £25 million. This prospectus is linked to the annual report and accounts of BSC2 for the year ending December 31, 2024, and has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority for inspection, indicating a strategic move to bolster their financial positioning and attract more investors.

