British Smaller Companies VCT2 Publishes Supplementary Prospectus for 2024/25 Subscription Offer

British Smaller Companies VCT plc and British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc have published a supplementary prospectus for their subscription offer in the 2024/25 tax year, aiming to raise up to £50 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of £25 million. This announcement follows the release of BSC2’s annual report and accounts for the year ending December 2024, and the prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, indicating a strategic move to attract more investors and strengthen their financial position.

YTD Price Performance: 1.90%

Average Trading Volume: 8,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

