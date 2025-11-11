British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

British Smaller Companies VCT ( (GB:BSV) ) has issued an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT PLC has announced an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ending 31 March 2026, to be paid on 19 December 2025. This dividend will reduce the net asset value by the same amount per share, and shareholders can opt into a dividend re-investment scheme until 5 December 2025.

More about British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT PLC operates in the financial sector, focusing on venture capital trusts that invest in smaller UK-based companies. The company aims to provide investors with a combination of income and capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of growth-oriented businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 116,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about BSV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue