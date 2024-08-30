British American Tobacco Undertakes Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has announced a share buyback program as part of its long-term strategy, purchasing 88,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2797.00p to 2824.00p per share, with the intention to cancel the acquired shares. This move will reduce the number of shares in issue and may impact shareholders’ notification requirements under the FCA’s rules. The transaction was executed by Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange.

