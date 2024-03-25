British American Tobacco Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (BTI) has released an update.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has implemented its share buyback program, purchasing 300,000 ordinary shares on 22 March 2024, with plans to cancel them. The buyback occurred at prices ranging from 2367.50p to 2390.00p per share, resulting in a volume weighted average price of 2377.1199p. Post-cancellation, the company’s total issued ordinary shares will reduce to 2,234,965,416, excluding shares held in treasury.

