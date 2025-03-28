British American Tobacco Releases Shares Under Executive Plan

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

British American Tobacco has announced the release of ordinary shares under its 2022 Restricted Share Plan to several key executives, including Jerome Abelman, James Barrett, Luciano Comin, and Michael Dijanosic. These transactions, which include sales to cover tax liabilities, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to manage executive compensation and align management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder relations.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company is focused on maintaining a strong market presence globally, with a particular emphasis on innovation and sustainability in its product offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 9.91%

Average Trading Volume: 5,522,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £68.17B

