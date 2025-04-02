British American Tobacco Releases Shares to CEO Under Incentive Plan

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has issued an announcement.

British American Tobacco announced the release of 67,109 ordinary shares to its Chief Executive, Tadeu Marroco, under the 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, 31,544 shares were sold to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of this plan, generating approximately £1,003,730.08. This transaction highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its executives while managing financial obligations effectively.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company operates globally, focusing on delivering high-quality tobacco products to a wide range of consumers.

YTD Price Performance: 12.95%

Average Trading Volume: 5,650,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £69.86B

Find detailed analytics on BATS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue