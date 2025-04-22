British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. announced the purchase of 129,740 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG, is in line with the authority granted by shareholders and aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Following this buyback, the company will have 2,200,816,413 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, which carry voting rights. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and could have implications for shareholder notifications under regulatory guidelines.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s stock is bolstered by strong cash flow and a high dividend yield, key attractions for income investors. Financial performance shows robustness in profitability and cash flow, but earnings volatility and market challenges such as regulatory headwinds temper the outlook. Stable technical trends and a moderately attractive valuation, despite the high P/E ratio, provide support, though lack of strong momentum limits immediate upside potential.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company has a significant market presence globally, focusing on delivering high-quality tobacco products.

YTD Price Performance: 12.00%

Average Trading Volume: 5,456,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £69.41B

