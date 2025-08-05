British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ).

British American Tobacco announced the repurchase of 114,500 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, facilitated by Banco Santander, is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The company plans to cancel the purchased shares, which will result in 2,192,251,968 ordinary shares remaining in issue. This strategic financial maneuver is part of BAT’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and deliver value to its shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s stock score is supported by strong cash flow and profitability metrics, despite some financial volatility. The technical indicators suggest a bullish trend, though the stock might be overvalued given its high P/E ratio. The company shows potential for growth in new categories and maintains shareholder returns, but faces challenges in some markets. The strategic focus on share buybacks further supports the stock’s appeal.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily focused on the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company operates globally, catering to a wide market with a range of tobacco and next-generation products.

Average Trading Volume: 5,794,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £90.29B

