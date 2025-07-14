British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has provided an update.

British American Tobacco has executed a share buyback, purchasing 123,768 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This transaction, conducted with UBS AG London Branch, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, which may impact the voting rights and interests of shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and a solid cash flow position. While the financial performance shows volatility, the company’s strategic initiatives, including share buybacks and focus on new categories, provide a positive outlook. However, valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and potential market challenges temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BATS stock, click here.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company operates globally and is known for its strong market presence and extensive brand portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 6,103,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £82.86B

See more data about BATS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue