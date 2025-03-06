British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

The latest update is out from British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ).

British American Tobacco announced the repurchase of 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, authorized by shareholders, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and strengthening the company’s market position.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company operates globally with a focus on delivering high-quality tobacco products to a diverse market.

YTD Price Performance: 6.91%

Average Trading Volume: 5,329,096

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £69.35B

