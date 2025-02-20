British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback, Plans Share Cancellation

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest update is out from British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ).

British American Tobacco announced the repurchase of 114,466 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This transaction will reduce the number of shares in issue, potentially impacting shareholder interests and trading dynamics under the FCA’s disclosure rules.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a major player in the tobacco industry, known for producing cigarettes and other nicotine-related products. The company operates globally, focusing on delivering tobacco and potentially reduced-risk products to consumers.

YTD Price Performance: 5.21%

Average Trading Volume: 5,253,824

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £66.5B

See more insights into BATS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.