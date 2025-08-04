British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

British American Tobacco announced the purchase of 114,176 of its ordinary shares from Banco Santander as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation, which may impact shareholder voting rights and interest notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s stock score is supported by strong cash flow and profitability metrics, despite some financial volatility. The technical indicators suggest a bullish trend, though the stock might be overvalued given its high P/E ratio. The company shows potential for growth in new categories and maintains shareholder returns, but faces challenges in some markets. The strategic focus on share buybacks further supports the stock’s appeal.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company operates globally, focusing on delivering a range of tobacco and nicotine products to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,794,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £90.29B

