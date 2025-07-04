British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has shared an announcement.

British American Tobacco has executed a buyback of 135,758 of its ordinary shares as part of a previously announced buyback program. This move, authorized by shareholders, involves the cancellation of these shares, which will reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

The stock’s overall score reflects strong financial performance with robust cash flow generation, despite volatility in net income. Technical indicators suggest a moderately positive trend, while valuation metrics present a mixed picture due to a high P/E ratio but attractive dividend yield. Guidance from the earnings call indicates cautious optimism with potential growth in new categories.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a major player in the tobacco industry, known for manufacturing and selling cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company operates globally, focusing on providing a range of tobacco and nicotine products to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 6,227,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £75.8B

