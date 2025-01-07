British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has issued an announcement.

British American Tobacco has repurchased 105,896 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel the acquired shares. This move reflects the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, while the updated number of shares in issue may affect shareholder notification requirements under regulatory rules.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily involved in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company has a strong market presence globally, focusing on delivering high-quality products to its consumers.

YTD Price Performance: 3.23%

Average Trading Volume: 3,798,279

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £65.5B

For an in-depth examination of BATS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.