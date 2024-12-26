British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

British American Tobacco p.l.c. announced the repurchase of 89,851 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International as part of its ongoing buyback program. The purchased shares, bought at a volume-weighted average price of 2,893.6510 pence, will be canceled, impacting the company’s share structure by reducing the number of shares in circulation. This move is part of a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and manage the company’s capital structure, potentially affecting stakeholders by altering the shareholding percentages and voting rights.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. operates within the tobacco industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes and nicotine alternatives, to a global market.

YTD Price Performance: 35.10%

Average Trading Volume: 4,184,730

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $79.61B

