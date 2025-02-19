British American Tobacco Enhances Shareholder Value Through Share Buyback

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

British American Tobacco has completed a transaction to repurchase 129,968 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program authorized by shareholders in 2024. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share. Following this transaction, the company will have approximately 2.2 billion shares in issue, with a portion held in treasury, facilitating better control over company equity and maintaining market stability.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products. The company focuses on maintaining a strong market presence and shareholder value through strategic initiatives such as share buyback programs.

YTD Price Performance: 5.03%

Average Trading Volume: 5,278,481

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £66.5B

