British American Tobacco Completes Share Buyback

British American Tobacco PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 90,502 of its own ordinary shares on October 1, 2024, with prices ranging from 2724.00p to 2751.00p per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will affect the total shares in issue and the number held in treasury. This move is part of a larger buyback program announced previously on March 18, 2024, and may be relevant for shareholders’ notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

