British American Tobacco Completes Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 90,000 of its own shares on August 19, 2024, at prices ranging between 2759.00p and 2787.00p. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, which will consequently reduce the total number of shares in issue and affect shareholder voting rights. This move may impact the company’s stock valuation and investor decisions.

For further insights into GB:BATS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.