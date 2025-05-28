British American Tobacco Completes ITC Share Block Trade, Boosts Share Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) is now available.

British American Tobacco has completed a block trade of 313 million ordinary shares in ITC Limited, raising approximately £1.05 billion. The proceeds will enhance BAT’s financial flexibility, support its transformation investments, and extend its share buyback program by £200 million, totaling £1.1 billion in repurchases for 2025. This move is expected to bolster shareholder returns and strengthen BAT’s market positioning.

British American Tobacco’s overall score is bolstered by strong technical trends and effective corporate actions like share buybacks, which enhance shareholder value. Despite financial performance volatility and valuation concerns, the company’s robust dividend yield and strategic initiatives in smokeless products support its long-term outlook.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BAT) is a leading global multi-category consumer goods company focused on creating a smokeless world. The company offers a range of nicotine and smokeless tobacco products, including its Vapour brand Vuse, Heated Product brand glo, and Modern Oral brand Velo. BAT aims to have 50 million adult consumers of its smokeless products by 2030 and to generate 50% of its revenue from these products by 2035. The company is also committed to sustainability, with goals to achieve Net Zero emissions across its value chain by 2050.

