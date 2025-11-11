British American Tobacco CEO Acquires Dividend Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has shared an announcement.

British American Tobacco has announced a transaction involving the acquisition of quarterly dividend equivalent shares by its Chief Executive, Tadeu Marroco, under the company’s Deferred Share Bonus Scheme. This transaction, conducted outside a trading venue, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its leadership and could have implications for shareholder value and executive compensation strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £4056.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 60 reflects a balance between strong cash flow generation and profitability against concerns of earnings volatility and high valuation. The technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, while the high dividend yield provides a cushion for investors seeking income. The absence of debt and improved equity strength are positive signs, but the stock’s current valuation and technical setup warrant cautious optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BATS stock, click here.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. The company focuses on providing high-quality tobacco products to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,653,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £89.88B

Learn more about BATS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue