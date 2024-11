British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco has repurchased 94,781 of its shares as part of a buyback program, with prices ranging between 2,700.00p and 2,727.00p per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total shares in issue to approximately 2.21 billion. This move is likely to impact shareholder notifications under the FCA’s rules.

