British American Tobacco Announces Share Buyback

British American Tobacco p.l.c. announced the repurchase of 114,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 3,007.00 to 3,032.00 pence and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. operates in the tobacco industry, focusing on the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company is a major player in the global market, with a significant presence in various regions.

