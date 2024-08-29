British American Tobacco Announces Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has announced a share repurchase on August 28, 2024, buying back 88,368 of its own shares at prices ranging from 2784.00p to 2803.00p, with plans to cancel these shares. The share buyback is part of a programme introduced following shareholder approval at the annual general meeting and will result in 2,216,206,909 ordinary shares remaining in issue. The company’s move may affect shareholders’ notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

