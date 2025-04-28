British American Tobacco Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

The latest announcement is out from British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ).

British American Tobacco has announced a notification of major holdings, indicating a change in the voting rights attached to its shares. This notification was prompted by an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Spring Mountain Investments Ltd, a company registered in the Cayman Islands. The resulting situation shows a slight decrease in the percentage of voting rights held, which may impact the company’s governance structure and influence within the industry.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance in terms of cash flow and profitability, supported by strategic deleveraging and share buybacks. However, earnings volatility and external market challenges remain significant concerns. While technical indicators and valuation provide moderate support, the lack of strong momentum limits immediate upside potential. The company’s commitment to shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks adds positive sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BATS stock, click here.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine products. The company has a significant market presence globally, focusing on providing a range of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers.

YTD Price Performance: 11.18%

Average Trading Volume: 5,372,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £68.89B

Learn more about BATS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue