British American Tobacco Advances Share Buyback Strategy

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has provided an update.

British American Tobacco announced the repurchase of 131,496 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This action will result in 2,207,891,794 ordinary shares remaining in circulation, impacting shareholder interests by potentially altering voting rights and share value dynamics.

British American Tobacco PLC is a leading company in the tobacco industry, known for its production of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company has a significant market presence and focuses on providing a range of tobacco and nicotine-related products to consumers globally.

